Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $676,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00.

VZIO opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZIO. Craig Hallum began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VIZIO by 501.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 534,844 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

