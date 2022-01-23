Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $78,405.72 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $4,451,025.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $7,379,190.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $2,384,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00.

SNOW opened at $267.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.12 and a 200-day moving average of $316.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

