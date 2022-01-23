Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$993,961.50.

Bernard Poznanski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$8.52. The company had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$8.70.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.42.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

