Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Sells $132,530.30 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 54,094 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $132,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,886 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $233,658.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,290 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $377,948.10.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.22 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 374.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 707.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $428,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

