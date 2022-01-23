Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$330,918.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total transaction of C$330,918.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,945,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,784,479.22.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$329,861.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total transaction of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14.

On Thursday, December 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total transaction of C$265,125.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.99, for a total transaction of C$274,951.50.

On Monday, November 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$104,188.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total transaction of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total transaction of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$63.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$75.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.72. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$28.67 and a twelve month high of C$67.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

