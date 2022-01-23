Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $4,373,000.00 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00.

California Resources stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,767,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in California Resources by 692.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 304,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 265,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

