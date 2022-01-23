Insider Buying: MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Buys £22,157.47 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) insider Michael O’Connell acquired 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £22,157.47 ($30,232.60).

MS INTERNATIONAL stock opened at GBX 227 ($3.10) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 220.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of £36.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.51. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.86 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240 ($3.27).

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.