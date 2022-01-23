Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Buys 13,504 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 13,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $143,547.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54.

On Monday, December 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12.

CPSS stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $221.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.58.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

