Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Acquires £150.45 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji bought 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150.45 ($205.28).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 396 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £225.72 ($307.98).

On Friday, November 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 259 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($204.97).

Shares of CAU opened at GBX 55.80 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.22. Centaur Media Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60 ($0.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.95 million and a PE ratio of -69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

