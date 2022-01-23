Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will report $410,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.09.

Shares of INFI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,419. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.93. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 277.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 174,698 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.