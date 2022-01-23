IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 1,595 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 84,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $25.05 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $880.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

