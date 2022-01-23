IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

