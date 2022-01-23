IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $16.70 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $320.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $61,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

