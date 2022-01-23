IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Consolidated Water worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 21.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 19.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Water by 47.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

