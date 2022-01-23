IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 4,428 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 160,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SPNT stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 13.66%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.