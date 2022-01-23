Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $383,250.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Inari Medical stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.57 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NARI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

