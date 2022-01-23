Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil to C$51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CSFB boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$48.93.

TSE IMO opened at C$50.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company has a market cap of C$35.20 billion and a PE ratio of 70.57. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$24.01 and a 1 year high of C$52.95.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 136.68%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

