Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 55,706 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,301 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 55,706 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 1.91% of Cryoport worth $58,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $41.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.09 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

