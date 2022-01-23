Impax Asset Management Group plc Raises Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,061 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 6.17% of Itron worth $210,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Itron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITRI stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 975.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

