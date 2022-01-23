Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 16,259 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of Deere & Company worth $155,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,608,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.18.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $364.28 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $278.95 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.60. The company has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.