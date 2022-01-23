Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,722 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $116,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI opened at $38.78 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.44%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

