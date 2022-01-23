iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iMedia Brands Inc. is a media company. It manages portfolio of lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America. iMedia Brands Inc., formerly known as Evine Live Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMBI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Landel C. Hobbs purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the second quarter valued at $3,220,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the second quarter valued at about $6,820,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 233,679 shares during the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iMedia Brands (IMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.