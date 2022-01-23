IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 6,295 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $11,393.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,848 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $12,942.72.
- On Friday, January 14th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 9,707 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $18,540.37.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 4,634 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $9,360.68.
- On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,502.00.
- On Friday, January 7th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $30,368.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $18,450.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $104,516.10.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,950.80.
- On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,915.42.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.
IMRA opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.89. IMARA Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $14.98.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IMARA by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMARA by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IMARA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 399,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IMRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
About IMARA
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
