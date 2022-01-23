IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New Sells 6,295 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $11,393.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Enterprise Associates 14 New also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,848 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $12,942.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 9,707 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $18,540.37.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 4,634 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $9,360.68.

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,502.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $30,368.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 8,200 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $18,450.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 44,665 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $104,516.10.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 15,196 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,950.80.

On Monday, December 27th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $66,915.42.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,652.88.

IMRA opened at $1.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.89. IMARA Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $14.98.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.36. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IMARA Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of IMARA by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMARA by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IMARA by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,645,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 399,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

