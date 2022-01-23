IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 192.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

Shares of IDXX opened at $501.96 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.23 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $601.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.