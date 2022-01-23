IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $219.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.76. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Several analysts have commented on IEX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.73.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

