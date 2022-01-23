IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.73.

IEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,851. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

