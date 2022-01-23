Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 10.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s stock price traded down 10.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.93. 913,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,111,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.06. The company has a current ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

