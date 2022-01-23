Hush Market Cap Achieves $405,833.69 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $405,833.69 and $396.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00261707 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00081095 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

