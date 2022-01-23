Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.77. Humana posted earnings of ($2.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $20.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $20.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $23.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.24 to $24.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.60.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock traded down $7.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,088. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.81 and its 200-day moving average is $429.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

