Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($64.89) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.70 ($71.25).

ETR BOSS opened at €52.74 ($59.93) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.93. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 78.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

