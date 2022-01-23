Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) were up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on HNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

