Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Holdings Cut by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,261 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 3.9% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $19,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $795,265.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

