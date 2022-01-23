Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) vs. LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Head to Head Comparison

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Hope Bancorp and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 29.96% 8.77% 1.04% LCNB 27.00% 8.80% 1.15%

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and LCNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $652.31 million 2.87 $111.51 million $1.46 10.67 LCNB $79.52 million 3.46 $20.08 million $1.65 11.75

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of LCNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hope Bancorp pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hope Bancorp and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.53%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than LCNB.

Summary

LCNB beats Hope Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.