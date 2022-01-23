Hoo Token Hits Market Cap of $82.65 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $82.65 million and $10.01 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.39 or 0.06890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,944.97 or 0.99973864 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

