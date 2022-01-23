HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of HNI worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,684,000 after buying an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in HNI by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,743,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $80,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,602 shares of company stock worth $2,637,226 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. HNI’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

