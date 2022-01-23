Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.90

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.90 and last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.82.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

