Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,332,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,003,000 after purchasing an additional 526,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,927,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,579,000 after purchasing an additional 36,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,849,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,336,000 after purchasing an additional 131,209 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HGV opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 2.14. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

