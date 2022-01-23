Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

