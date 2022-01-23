Hertz Network Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $503,077.00 and approximately $41,837.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.75 or 0.06885920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,065.10 or 0.99950706 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003425 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

