Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

HT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $355.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.61. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 74,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,830,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

