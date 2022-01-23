Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.7% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,517 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

