Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $11,803,727 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $335.63 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.70.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

