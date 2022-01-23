Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 146,742 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,742 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 24.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 114.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 325,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 173,903 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 68,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

