Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Amundi acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $87,924,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,391,000 after purchasing an additional 727,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,045.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 558,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,496,000 after purchasing an additional 510,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $87.87 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

