Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,758,000 after purchasing an additional 96,363 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

