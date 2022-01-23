Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 62.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.08.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

