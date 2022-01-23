Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 214 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $164.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.18.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

