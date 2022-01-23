Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Trading Down 0.3%

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 168.50 ($2.30). 394,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 169,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.31).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

