HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 64.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $479,104.11 and approximately $222.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 76.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,366.64 or 0.99991565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00092341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022851 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00030024 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00475543 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,888,751 coins and its circulating supply is 264,753,601 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.