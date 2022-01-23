Helix Reaches Market Capitalization of $59,291.21 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Helix has a total market capitalization of $59,291.21 and approximately $6.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helix has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00028291 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000231 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000723 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 143.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

